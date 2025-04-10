Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $60.95, but opened at $58.46. Bel Fuse shares last traded at $63.58, with a volume of 3,488 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Craig Hallum set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Bel Fuse and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th.

Bel Fuse Trading Down 6.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $798.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.98.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $149.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.41 million. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 18.61%.

Bel Fuse Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.77%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bel Fuse

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,079 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Bel Fuse by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,623 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Bel Fuse by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,610 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Bel Fuse by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,648 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 41.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,613 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. 6.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. The company's products are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries.

Further Reading

