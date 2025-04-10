Bessemer Group Inc. Boosts Position in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) by 37.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,758,786 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,642,470 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions were worth $114,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCCS. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $253,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $31,020,000. Sellaronda Global Management LP acquired a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $11,730,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 424,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,982,000 after purchasing an additional 50,359 shares during the period. Finally, 2Xideas AG acquired a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $2,524,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCCS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (down previously from $13.00) on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CCC Intelligent Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.14.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Price Performance

Shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock opened at $9.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.88. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.14 and a 52 week high of $12.88. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 451.23 and a beta of 0.77.

CCC Intelligent Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 20th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CCC Intelligent Solutions news, Director Eileen Schloss sold 34,055 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total transaction of $305,813.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $485,342.06. The trade was a 38.65 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Wei sold 42,000,000 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total value of $433,440,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,258,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,306,099.76. This represents a 94.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,087,456 shares of company stock valued at $434,240,401. 6.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CCC Intelligent Solutions

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

Further Reading

