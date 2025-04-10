Bessemer Group Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 438,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,217 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $51,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,044,000. Faithward Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC now owns 19,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 113.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,282 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 184.4% during the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 12,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 7,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 37,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,390,000 after buying an additional 8,338 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ACWI stock opened at $112.70 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.27. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52-week low of $100.90 and a 52-week high of $124.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 0.93.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

