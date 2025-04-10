Bessemer Group Inc. Has $102.04 Million Stock Position in Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 394,819 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,317 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Flutter Entertainment were worth $102,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Flutter Entertainment by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,591,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,479,812,000 after purchasing an additional 299,300 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Flutter Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $946,681,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Flutter Entertainment by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,401,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,349,000 after purchasing an additional 25,422 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Flutter Entertainment by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,652,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,081,000 after purchasing an additional 333,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Flutter Entertainment by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,410,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,911,000 after purchasing an additional 12,794 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on FLUT. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from $299.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Peel Hunt upgraded Flutter Entertainment from a “hold” rating to an “add” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Benchmark raised their price target on Flutter Entertainment from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from $301.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.41.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jeremy Peter Jackson sold 25,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.96, for a total transaction of $6,556,072.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,539,930.08. The trade was a 54.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amy Howe sold 11,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $3,077,547.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,396,130.50. The trade was a 15.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Flutter Entertainment Trading Up 11.6 %

FLUT stock opened at $237.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $42.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,077.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $251.95 and its 200 day moving average is $253.36. Flutter Entertainment plc has a 12-month low of $174.03 and a 12-month high of $299.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Flutter Entertainment Company Profile

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

