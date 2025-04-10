Bessemer Group Inc. Has $32.51 Million Stock Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 924.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 815,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 736,279 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $32,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 54,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Tetra Tech by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 45,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Tetra Tech by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Tetra Tech by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Tetra Tech by 98.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. 93.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 10,116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total value of $347,282.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,528.68. This represents a 14.39 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $49.00 target price on Tetra Tech in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Maxim Group cut shares of Tetra Tech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.92.

Tetra Tech Price Performance

Shares of Tetra Tech stock opened at $29.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 0.89. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.27 and a twelve month high of $51.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.02.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 22.58%. Analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Tetra Tech Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is currently 24.21%.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

