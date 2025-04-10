Bessemer Group Inc. Has $71.53 Million Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 529,177 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 23,019 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $71,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $757,892,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth $297,122,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,338,729 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,532,769,000 after buying an additional 1,358,348 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 23,464.9% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 605,618 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $81,867,000 after buying an additional 603,048 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its position in Target by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,538,247 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $207,940,000 after acquiring an additional 488,346 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TGT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Roth Capital set a $122.00 target price on Target in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Target from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.03.

Target Price Performance

TGT opened at $97.42 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.73. The company has a market capitalization of $44.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.28. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $87.35 and a twelve month high of $173.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The retailer reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.17. Target had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $30.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.83 billion. Equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 14th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 50.56%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

