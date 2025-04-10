Bessemer Group Inc. Raises Stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 793,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,321 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in ExlService were worth $35,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EXLS. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in ExlService during the 4th quarter worth $52,852,000. Renaissance Group LLC increased its position in shares of ExlService by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 119,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,299,000 after purchasing an additional 12,266 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 127.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 701,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,138,000 after purchasing an additional 393,439 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of ExlService by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in ExlService by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,364,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $415,588,000 after buying an additional 2,647,937 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Stock Up 7.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ EXLS opened at $44.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.30. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.59 and a 12-month high of $52.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $481.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.68 million. ExlService had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 23.23%. On average, research analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EXLS. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on ExlService from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of ExlService from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of ExlService from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ExlService currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ExlService news, EVP Anita Mahon sold 10,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total transaction of $484,823.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,336,822.56. This trade represents a 10.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 1,865 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total value of $90,116.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,443.52. This trade represents a 4.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,351 shares of company stock worth $2,337,284. Insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

About ExlService

(Free Report)

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

See Also

