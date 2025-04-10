Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 14,470 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,020,969 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 14,470 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $108,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz SE bought a new stake in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 3,657.1% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 84.8% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 401 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Shopify from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. UBS Group upped their target price on Shopify from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Shopify from $126.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Shopify from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.31.

NYSE:SHOP opened at $91.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.97, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.42. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.56 and a 1-year high of $129.38.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). Shopify had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 22.74%. Sell-side analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

