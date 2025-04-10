Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 155 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 183,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $76,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Hubbell by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 9,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 122.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,032,000 after buying an additional 15,806 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 7.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 229,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,187,000 after acquiring an additional 15,215 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 160,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,503,000 after acquiring an additional 36,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in Hubbell during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,985,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Hubbell from $455.00 to $450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $422.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Hubbell from $430.00 to $352.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $449.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hubbell news, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 1,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.06, for a total value of $452,865.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,462.62. This represents a 21.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Stock Up 11.0 %

Shares of NYSE:HUBB opened at $352.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $358.96 and a 200-day moving average of $412.97. Hubbell Incorporated has a one year low of $299.43 and a one year high of $481.35.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 28.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 17.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 36.77%.

Hubbell announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 12th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Hubbell Profile

(Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.