Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 16,176 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 634,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 16,176 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $143,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $435,786,000. ING Groep NV raised its position in Honeywell International by 884.0% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,752,472 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $395,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574,376 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 411.8% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,265,358 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $285,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,099 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,994,634 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $675,986,000 after purchasing an additional 677,213 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 320.5% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 858,336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $193,890,000 after purchasing an additional 654,207 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $199.10 on Thursday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.36 and a 12 month high of $242.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $208.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.56. The firm has a market cap of $129.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 35.78%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.89%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total transaction of $6,004,902.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,644,066.20. This trade represents a 40.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $236.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, HSBC raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.00.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

