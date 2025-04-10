Bessemer Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Bessemer Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 306,093 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,507 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $74,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Avion Wealth increased its stake in Atlassian by 1,308.3% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TEAM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Atlassian from $250.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $285.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Atlassian from $330.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlassian has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.64.

Insider Activity at Atlassian

In other Atlassian news, CAO Gene Liu sold 779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.01, for a total value of $249,287.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,867,727.10. This represents a 1.46 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.61, for a total value of $1,475,228.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 333,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,959,587.76. The trade was a 2.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 270,981 shares of company stock worth $70,925,444 in the last quarter. 38.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Atlassian Stock Performance

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $209.62 on Thursday. Atlassian Co. has a 52-week low of $135.29 and a 52-week high of $326.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $255.77 and a 200-day moving average of $240.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $54.92 billion, a PE ratio of -156.43 and a beta of 1.07.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.85). Atlassian had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a negative return on equity of 17.37%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Atlassian Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Featured Stories

