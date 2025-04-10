Best Metaverse Stocks To Watch Now – April 9th

NVIDIA, Accenture, Globant, SK Telecom, Xiao-I, Future FinTech Group, and PowerUp Acquisition are the seven Metaverse stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Metaverse stocks are shares of companies involved in creating or supporting virtual environments and augmented reality experiences, often through the development of hardware, software, gaming, social media, and blockchain infrastructure. These companies are positioned to benefit from the growing trend toward immersive digital worlds where users interact, work, and socialize, potentially driving significant long-term value for investors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Metaverse stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NVDA stock traded up $4.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.97. The company had a trading volume of 211,770,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,425,926. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $75.61 and a 52 week high of $195.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.01, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.67.

Accenture (ACN)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Shares of ACN stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $282.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,847,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,970,322. Accenture has a 52-week low of $275.01 and a 52-week high of $398.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $344.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $353.42.

Globant (GLOB)

Globant S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

Shares of GLOB stock traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $100.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 370,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,063. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.47. Globant has a one year low of $96.23 and a one year high of $238.32.

SK Telecom (SKM)

SK Telecom Co., Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, advertising and curated shopping under T Deal brand name, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

NYSE:SKM traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.56. The company had a trading volume of 287,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,921. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88. SK Telecom has a 52 week low of $19.88 and a 52 week high of $24.58. The company has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.13.

Xiao-I (AIXI)

Xiao-I Corporation, through its subsidiary, Shanghai Xiao-i Robot Technology Co., Ltd., provides software services in the People’s Republic of China. It offers conversational AI platform that uses deep learning, data enhancement, active learning technologies for dialog management, context processing mechanisms, and driven by a learning system; knowledge fusion platform which integrates Q&A, documents, multimedia, information forms, business processes, knowledge graphs, and multimodal; intelligence voice platform to enhance intelligent speech solutions, realizing the macro processes of intelligent IVP, intelligent outbound calls, speech analysis, agent assistance, and human-computer interaction; and hyperautomation platform that integrates technologies, such as OCR, NLP, and visualized data mining and analysis that enables users to realize business and process automation.

Shares of AIXI traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.24. 239,166 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,524. Xiao-I has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $16.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.13.

Future FinTech Group (FTFT)

Future FinTech Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates online shopping platforms in People’s Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Financing Service and Trading Business, Asset Management Service, and Others. The company offers cross-border money transfer service, brokerage and investment banking, and cryptocurrency mining farm business.

Future FinTech Group stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.25. 177,520 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,965. Future FinTech Group has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $9.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.95.

PowerUp Acquisition (PWUP)

PowerUp Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on video gaming, gaming adjacent, and metaverse businesses.

PWUP stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.44. The stock had a trading volume of 118,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,275. PowerUp Acquisition has a 52-week low of $8.05 and a 52-week high of $15.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.05.

