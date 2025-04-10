Best Toy Stocks To Keep An Eye On – April 10th

Costco Wholesale, Walmart, Target, Kroger, Dollar General, Dollar Tree, and Take-Two Interactive Software are the seven Toy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Toy stocks are often characterized as shares of companies that attract speculative interest due to their perceived novelty or whimsy, rather than traditional fundamental value. These stocks tend to be highly volatile and can become popular among retail investors looking for a “fun” or unconventional trading opportunity, even though they generally carry higher risks compared to more conventional investments. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Toy stocks within the last several days.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $3.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $968.46. 2,664,877 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,994,788. The firm has a market cap of $429.69 billion, a PE ratio of 56.82, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $984.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $948.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.98. Costco Wholesale has a 12 month low of $702.00 and a 12 month high of $1,078.24.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $91.01. 22,254,061 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,674,508. Walmart has a 52 week low of $58.56 and a 52 week high of $105.30. The stock has a market cap of $729.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.76 and its 200-day moving average is $89.73.

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Shares of TGT traded down $5.48 on Thursday, reaching $92.21. 7,640,149 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,340,349. Target has a 12 month low of $87.35 and a 12 month high of $173.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.28.

Kroger (KR)

The Kroger Co. operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Shares of NYSE KR traded up $2.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $67.91. 7,033,641 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,545,562. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $44.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.17. Kroger has a 12 month low of $49.04 and a 12 month high of $71.93.

Dollar General (DG)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Shares of NYSE:DG traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $87.51. 4,214,009 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,302,391. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Dollar General has a one year low of $66.43 and a one year high of $156.25. The company has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.20.

Dollar Tree (DLTR)

Dollar Tree, Inc. operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $71.92. The company had a trading volume of 5,054,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,839,104. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.90 and its 200-day moving average is $70.30. Dollar Tree has a 1-year low of $60.49 and a 1-year high of $131.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

Shares of TTWO stock traded down $2.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $205.72. 1,269,080 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,631,954. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $206.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.20. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 52 week low of $135.24 and a 52 week high of $220.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.64, a PEG ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.01.

