BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Trading Down 3.9% – Should You Sell?

Shares of BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) dropped 3.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.86 and last traded at $2.98. Approximately 14,143,313 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 23,561,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on BBAI. Northland Capmk downgraded BigBear.ai from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Northland Securities lowered BigBear.ai from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $2.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, March 7th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of BigBear.ai from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of BigBear.ai from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th.

Get BigBear.ai alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on BigBear.ai

BigBear.ai Price Performance

Insider Activity at BigBear.ai

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.41. The firm has a market cap of $833.79 million, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 3.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

In other news, CAO Sean Raymond Ricker sold 36,166 shares of BigBear.ai stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.65, for a total transaction of $132,005.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 223,070 shares in the company, valued at $814,205.50. This trade represents a 13.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BigBear.ai

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AE Industrial Partners LP bought a new position in shares of BigBear.ai during the 4th quarter valued at about $284,721,000. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd bought a new position in BigBear.ai during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,005,000. Soviero Asset Management LP purchased a new position in BigBear.ai during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,248,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BigBear.ai by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,158,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,152,000 after acquiring an additional 479,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of BigBear.ai by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,864,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 267,673 shares in the last quarter. 7.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BigBear.ai Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BigBear.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigBear.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.