Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Shares Acquired by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 182.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,819 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 7,635 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $3,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BIO. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 56.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,016 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth about $542,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,361 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $878,000. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $360.00 to $345.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $481.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.20.

Shares of NYSE BIO opened at $248.22 on Thursday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $215.38 and a 12-month high of $387.99. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $269.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $315.95. The company has a current ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.04. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 71.86%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.81 EPS for the current year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

