biote Corp. (NASDAQ:BTMD) Major Shareholder Guines Llc Buys 43,378 Shares

biote Corp. (NASDAQ:BTMD – Get Free Report) major shareholder Guines Llc purchased 43,378 shares of biote stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.15 per share, for a total transaction of $136,640.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,107,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,940,159.05. This represents a 1.07 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Guines Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get biote alerts:

On Thursday, April 3rd, Guines Llc purchased 7,321 shares of biote stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.24 per share, for a total transaction of $23,720.04.

On Monday, March 31st, Guines Llc bought 106,000 shares of biote stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.32 per share, for a total transaction of $351,920.00.

On Monday, March 17th, Guines Llc bought 100 shares of biote stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.74 per share, for a total transaction of $374.00.

On Thursday, March 13th, Guines Llc bought 750,000 shares of biote stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.22 per share, for a total transaction of $2,415,000.00.

biote Trading Up 8.0 %

Shares of BTMD stock opened at $3.51 on Thursday. biote Corp. has a 1 year low of $3.04 and a 1 year high of $8.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.13 and its 200-day moving average is $5.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On biote

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTMD. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in biote by 129.1% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 9,343 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in biote by 24.9% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 272,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 54,302 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in biote in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in biote by 13.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 475,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after buying an additional 57,290 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in biote in the third quarter valued at approximately $295,000. 21.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of biote from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BTMD

biote Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

biote Corp. operates in practice-building business within the hormone optimization space. It trains physicians and nurse practitioners in hormone optimization using bioidentical hormone replacement pellet therapy in men and women experiencing hormonal imbalance. The company offers Biote Method, a comprehensive end-to-end practice building platform that provides Biote-certified practitioners with the components developed for practitioners in the hormone optimization space comprising Biote Method education, training, and certification services; practice management software that allows Biote-certified practitioners to order, track, and manage hormone optimization product inventory and other administrative requirements; inventory management software to monitor pellet inventory; and information regarding available hormone replacement therapy products, as well as digital and point-of-care marketing support.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for biote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for biote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.