Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK) Given New $62.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $70.00 to $62.00 in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 33.69% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on BIRK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Birkenstock from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Birkenstock from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Birkenstock from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Birkenstock from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Birkenstock from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Birkenstock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.81.

Get Birkenstock alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Birkenstock

Birkenstock Stock Performance

NYSE:BIRK traded down $1.73 on Thursday, hitting $46.38. The stock had a trading volume of 530,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,332,026. The stock has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.41. Birkenstock has a 52-week low of $40.56 and a 52-week high of $64.78.

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. Birkenstock had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $385.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.80 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Birkenstock will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Birkenstock by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,124,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,681,000 after buying an additional 194,622 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Birkenstock by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,359,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,341,000 after purchasing an additional 256,844 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Birkenstock in the fourth quarter valued at about $131,786,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Birkenstock by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,490,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,444,000 after purchasing an additional 16,466 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Birkenstock by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,342,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,050,000 after purchasing an additional 286,618 shares during the period. 19.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Birkenstock Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It also offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories. The company sells its products through e-commerce sites and a network of owned retail stores, as well as business-to-business channels. It operates in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Europe, APMA, and internationally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Birkenstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birkenstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.