BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) CFO Tim Foote Sells 5,196 Shares

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) CFO Tim Foote sold 5,196 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.99, for a total transaction of $15,536.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,048.80. The trade was a 14.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Tim Foote also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 1st, Tim Foote sold 2,080 shares of BlackBerry stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.35, for a total value of $6,968.00.

BlackBerry Stock Up 14.8 %

Shares of NYSE BB opened at $3.30 on Thursday. BlackBerry Limited has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $6.24. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.98 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BlackBerry ( NYSE:BB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 2.02% and a negative net margin of 21.16%. The firm had revenue of $141.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BB shares. CIBC reduced their target price on BlackBerry from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. TD Securities raised BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $3.25 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. TD Cowen raised BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $3.25 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on BlackBerry from $4.75 to $4.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on BlackBerry from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackBerry currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.12.

Institutional Trading of BlackBerry

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BB. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,185,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,987,000 after acquiring an additional 5,518,216 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,865,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,844,000 after acquiring an additional 364,569 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,267,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,669,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,856,000 after acquiring an additional 4,039,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,755,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,904 shares in the last quarter. 54.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BlackBerry

(Get Free Report)

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylanceENDPOINT, an integrated endpoint security solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceEDGE, an AI-powered continuous authentication zero trust network access solution; CylanceINTELLIGENCE, a contextual cyber threat intelligence service; BlackBerry Dynamics offers a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; BlackBerry Workspaces a secure Enterprise File Sync and Share (EFSS) solution; BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution for messaging, voice and video; BlackBerry SecuSUITE is a certified, multi-OS voice and text messaging solution; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure networked critical event management solution; and BlackBerry unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions.

