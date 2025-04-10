Blue Chip Stocks To Keep An Eye On – April 10th

Karman, RF Industries, NetSol Technologies, and Fidelity Blue Chip Growth are the five Blue Chip stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Blue chip stocks refer to shares of large, established companies with a reputation for quality, reliability, and the ability to operate profitably in both good and bad economic times. These stocks typically offer stable dividends and steady growth, making them a popular choice for risk-averse investors seeking long-term value and stability in their portfolios. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Blue Chip stocks within the last several days.

Karman (KRMN)

We specialize in the upfront design, testing, manufacturing, and sale of mission-critical systems for existing and emerging missile and defense, and space programs. Our integrated payload protection, propulsion, and interstage system solutions are deployed across a wide variety of existing and emerging programs supporting important Department of Defense (“DoD”) and space sector initiatives.

NYSE KRMN traded down $0.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.68. The company had a trading volume of 339,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,803. Karman has a one year low of $25.02 and a one year high of $38.58.

RF Industries (RFIL)

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

Shares of RF Industries stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.83. The company had a trading volume of 15,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,211. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.64 and a 200 day moving average of $4.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.81 million, a P/E ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 0.83. RF Industries has a 52-week low of $2.86 and a 52-week high of $5.77.

NetSol Technologies (NTWK)

NetSol Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

NTWK traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.23. 386 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,955. NetSol Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.14 and a 52-week high of $3.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.07 million, a P/E ratio of -31.91 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.68.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth (FBGRX)

Shares of FBGRX traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $177.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $215.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.96.

