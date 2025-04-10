Blue Edge Capital LLC Buys 1,445 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Blue Edge Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,604 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises about 2.0% of Blue Edge Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Blue Edge Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $12,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Motco acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ ESGU opened at $118.51 on Thursday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $105.18 and a 12 month high of $134.50. The company has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $125.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.27.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.3282 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

