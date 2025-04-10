Blue Edge Capital LLC Has $32.03 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Blue Edge Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,582 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF comprises about 5.0% of Blue Edge Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Blue Edge Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $32,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MGK. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Copley Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

MGK stock opened at $307.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.83 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $325.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $334.12. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $262.65 and a 1-year high of $358.64.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.3397 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This is an increase from Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31.

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

