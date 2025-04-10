Blue Edge Capital LLC Increases Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:ESML)

Blue Edge Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:ESML – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,709 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Blue Edge Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESML. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Sherman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:ESML opened at $36.60 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $32.91 and a one year high of $46.30. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.10.

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (ESML) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap companies with high environmental, social, and governance factor scores as determined by MSCI. ESML was launched on Apr 10, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

