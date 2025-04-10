Blue Edge Capital LLC Reduces Position in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LEMB)

Blue Edge Capital LLC reduced its position in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LEMB – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 78,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,920 shares during the period. Blue Edge Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF were worth $2,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Vicus Capital bought a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,347,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:LEMB opened at $37.24 on Thursday. iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $35.10 and a 1 year high of $38.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.00.

The iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (LEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of sovereign debt denominated in issuers’ local currencies, with limits on country exposure. LEMB was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

