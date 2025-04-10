Blue Edge Capital LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Blue Edge Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VSS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 112,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,209,000 after acquiring an additional 5,572 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 335.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 8,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

VSS opened at $110.99 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $102.76 and a 12 month high of $126.80.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

