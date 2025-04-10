Blue Edge Capital LLC Sells 46 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Blue Edge Capital LLC lowered its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,107 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for about 1.0% of Blue Edge Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Blue Edge Capital LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. POM Investment Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 4,653 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,915 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mezzasalma Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 655 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on HD. HSBC raised Home Depot from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $356.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $431.00 to $424.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $455.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $437.00 to $391.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $434.08.

Home Depot Trading Up 5.7 %

NYSE HD opened at $354.24 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $323.77 and a 12 month high of $439.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The company has a market capitalization of $352.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $377.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $396.60.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.09. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $39.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $2.30 per share. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 61.66%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

