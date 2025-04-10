Bluebird Merchant Ventures (LON:BMV) Stock Price Down 4% – Here’s Why

Bluebird Merchant Ventures Limited (LON:BMV – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.65 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.72 ($0.01). 12,931,708 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 199% from the average session volume of 4,323,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.75 ($0.01).

Bluebird Merchant Ventures Stock Down 13.3 %

The firm has a market cap of £4.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.00 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.59 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Insider Transactions at Bluebird Merchant Ventures

In other news, insider Aidan Bishop acquired 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £10,000 ($12,777.92). Insiders own 40.42% of the company’s stock.

Bluebird Merchant Ventures Company Profile

Bluebird Merchant Ventures Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and developing of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds interests in the Gubong project and Kochang project located in South Korea. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

