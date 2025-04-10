BNP Paribas Downgrades Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) to Neutral

BNP Paribas lowered shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $29.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ZWS. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.43.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of ZWS traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.96. The stock had a trading volume of 430,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,490. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.65. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions has a 1-year low of $27.74 and a 1-year high of $41.15.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 14.03%. Equities research analysts expect that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zurn Elkay Water Solutions news, major shareholder Aimee Katz sold 8,912,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total transaction of $299,460,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,002,819 shares in the company, valued at $504,094,718.40. This represents a 37.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David J. Pauli sold 8,390 shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total transaction of $297,593.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,107,272.70. This trade represents a 12.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZWS. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 13,563,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,913,000 after acquiring an additional 91,758 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,880,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,642 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 63.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,441,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119,777 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,006,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,444,000 after purchasing an additional 245,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 184.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,556,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304,285 shares during the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

