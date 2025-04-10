Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.20, but opened at $1.99. Borr Drilling shares last traded at $2.05, with a volume of 2,505,316 shares traded.

Borr Drilling Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $488.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Get Borr Drilling alerts:

Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $263.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.78 million. Borr Drilling had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 8.12%.

Borr Drilling Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Borr Drilling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. Borr Drilling’s payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BORR. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Borr Drilling by 828.2% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,775 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Borr Drilling in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Salvus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Borr Drilling during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Borr Drilling during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, CacheTech Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Borr Drilling during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Borr Drilling

(Get Free Report)

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore shallow-water drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company owns, contracts, and operates jack-up drilling rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Borr Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Borr Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.