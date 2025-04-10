Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.85 and last traded at $3.28, with a volume of 1795154 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Braskem from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd.

Braskem Stock Up 12.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.94 and its 200 day moving average is $4.82.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.01). Braskem had a negative net margin of 9.88% and a negative return on equity of 439.59%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Braskem S.A. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Braskem

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Braskem by 876.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 4,871 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Braskem during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Braskem by 2,510.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 13,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 12,627 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Braskem in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Braskem in the fourth quarter worth $71,000.

Braskem Company Profile

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells olefins, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, and butene-1; benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.

