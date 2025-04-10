Bridgepoint Group (LON:BPT) Trading Down 11.6% – Here’s What Happened

Bridgepoint Group plc (LON:BPT – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 11.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 247.20 ($3.16) and last traded at GBX 247.80 ($3.17). 97,968,586 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,929% from the average session volume of 4,828,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 280.40 ($3.58).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Bridgepoint Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 410 ($5.24) price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 20th.

Bridgepoint Group Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 340.30 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 342.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.89. The company has a market cap of £2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.33, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.72.

Bridgepoint Group (LON:BPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported GBX 19.50 ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bridgepoint Group had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 6.10%. Equities research analysts forecast that Bridgepoint Group plc will post 17.4062165 earnings per share for the current year.

Bridgepoint Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.60 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.43%. Bridgepoint Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 163.50%.

Bridgepoint Group Company Profile

Bridgepoint Group plc is a private equity and private credit firm specializing in middle market, small mid cap, small cap, growth capital, buyouts investments, syndicate debt, infrastructure, direct lending and credit opportunities in private credit investments. It prefers to invest in advanced industrials, automation, agricultural sciences, energy transition enablers, business services, financial services, professional services, testing inspection and certification, information services, consumer, digital brands, video games, wellbeing products, health care, pharma and MedTech outsourced services, pharma products, and MedTech Products sectors.

