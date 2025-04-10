British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

British Land Company PLC (OTCMKTS:BTLCY – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.58 and traded as low as $4.15. British Land shares last traded at $4.42, with a volume of 46,958 shares traded.
Separately, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of British Land from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.
Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.
