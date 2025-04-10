Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Trading 7.7% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) traded up 7.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $169.78 and last traded at $165.93. 19,820,832 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 31,631,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $154.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVGO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $201.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 7th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Broadcom from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.48.

Broadcom Price Performance

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $810.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $196.33 and its 200 day moving average is $195.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 113.46%.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, April 7th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total transaction of $5,839,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 490,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,564,585.40. This trade represents a 5.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 663,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.60, for a total value of $120,578,041.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,798,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,045,847,733.60. The trade was a 1.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadcom

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

