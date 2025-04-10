Brokers Issue Forecasts for ANRO Q1 Earnings

Alto Neuroscience, Inc. (NYSE:ANRO – Free Report) – HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Alto Neuroscience in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 7th. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.45) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alto Neuroscience’s current full-year earnings is ($2.54) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Alto Neuroscience’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.32) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.04) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($3.07) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($2.99) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($1.69) EPS.

Separately, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alto Neuroscience in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.40.

ANRO opened at $2.09 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.98. The company has a market capitalization of $56.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 2.16. Alto Neuroscience has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $17.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 13.10 and a quick ratio of 13.09.

Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.09.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ANRO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alto Neuroscience by 182.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 186,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 120,779 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Alto Neuroscience by 84.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 65,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 30,135 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Alto Neuroscience by 619.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,715 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Alto Neuroscience by 123.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 236,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,710,000 after buying an additional 130,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Alto Neuroscience in the third quarter worth $694,000.

Alto Neuroscience, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its product pipeline comprising ALTO-100, which is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with major depressive disorder (MDD); and which is in phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

