Brokers Set Expectations for Stantec’s Q1 Earnings (TSE:STN)

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN – Free Report) (NYSE:STN) – National Bank Financial boosted their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Stantec in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 8th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.00. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Stantec’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.24 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.20 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.94 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on STN. Raymond James raised Stantec from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$130.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Stantec from C$128.00 to C$138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Stantec from C$135.00 to C$144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Stantec from C$129.00 to C$141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Stantec from C$134.00 to C$139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$140.42.

Shares of Stantec stock opened at C$120.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.22, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$115.99 and its 200 day moving average is C$114.93. Stantec has a 1 year low of C$103.48 and a 1 year high of C$129.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.29, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Stantec’s payout ratio is 28.03%.

Stantec Inc is a sustainable engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting company. The company is geographically diversified in three regional operating units namely Canada, the United States and Global, offering similar services across all regions. The company offers services in various sectors across the project life cycle through five business operating units infrastructure, water, buildings, environmental services, and energy and resources.

