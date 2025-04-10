Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. HSBC raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.75.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Performance

BAM opened at $47.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $77.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.08, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.63. Brookfield Asset Management has a one year low of $37.29 and a one year high of $62.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.58.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 81.16% and a net margin of 54.47%. On average, analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Asset Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is 132.58%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield Asset Management

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 39,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,119,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. now owns 41,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 9,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.