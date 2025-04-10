Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) Shares Sold by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors cut its position in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 171,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,365 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Brookfield were worth $9,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield by 137.0% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. 61.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BN shares. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Brookfield from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Brookfield from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. CIBC boosted their target price on Brookfield from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Brookfield in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.63.

Brookfield Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BN opened at $47.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $79.01 billion, a PE ratio of 159.94 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Brookfield Co. has a 1-year low of $38.18 and a 1-year high of $62.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.09.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.13. Brookfield had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 3.93%. Research analysts predict that Brookfield Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Brookfield’s payout ratio is presently 120.00%.

Brookfield Profile

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

