Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) Stock Position Decreased by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. cut its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,386,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,409 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $38,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BEPC. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 62,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 25,479 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 101,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after acquiring an additional 5,836 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 422,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,814,000 after acquiring an additional 50,719 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 173,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,678,000 after acquiring an additional 5,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,249,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,633,000 after acquiring an additional 25,558 shares during the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BEPC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Brookfield Renewable from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Brookfield Renewable from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Brookfield Renewable in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.

Brookfield Renewable Trading Up 9.2 %

Shares of BEPC opened at $26.75 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.27. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 52-week low of $21.35 and a 52-week high of $35.14. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.06 and a beta of 1.16.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.27. Brookfield Renewable had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 0.15%.

Brookfield Renewable Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.373 dividend. This is a boost from Brookfield Renewable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -167.42%.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts.

