Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Shares Acquired by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,803,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 388,411 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $388,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter valued at about $313,412,000. Madison Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $198,031,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,940,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,054,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,964 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 11,337.8% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,108,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,199 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,915,000. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BRO shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Brown & Brown from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Brown & Brown from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Brown & Brown has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.25.

Shares of NYSE:BRO opened at $116.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $33.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.33 and a 12 month high of $125.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.38.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 20.68%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.34%.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

