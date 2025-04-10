Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Price Target Lowered to $50.00 at Barclays

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Barclays from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 32.07% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bruker in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Bruker from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Bruker from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Bruker from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Shares of Bruker stock traded down $3.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.86. The stock had a trading volume of 599,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,441,976. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.16. Bruker has a 52 week low of $34.10 and a 52 week high of $90.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.01. Bruker had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 3.36%. Sell-side analysts predict that Bruker will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Bruker by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,287 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Bruker by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Bruker by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Bruker by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,725 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Bruker by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

