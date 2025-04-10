C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Purchased by Accredited Investors Inc.

Accredited Investors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 94,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares during the period. C.H. Robinson Worldwide makes up approximately 0.6% of Accredited Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $9,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Pension Service bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 394 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 213.5% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 464 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.47.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $90.60 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.27 and a 200 day moving average of $103.84. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.00 and a 52 week high of $114.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.86.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 2.63%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.42%.

Insider Activity

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 5,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $499,593.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,586 shares in the company, valued at $3,444,765.60. This trade represents a 12.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.39, for a total transaction of $803,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,732,740.53. This trade represents a 9.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

(Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.