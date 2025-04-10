CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $480.00 to $438.00. The stock had previously closed at $386.11, but opened at $374.52. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. CACI International shares last traded at $401.86, with a volume of 767,765 shares trading hands.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CACI. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of CACI International from $610.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $490.00 target price (up previously from $475.00) on shares of CACI International in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of CACI International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $540.00 to $373.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $640.00 price objective on shares of CACI International in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CACI International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $514.08.

In other news, Director Debora A. Plunkett sold 309 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.62, for a total transaction of $112,358.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $841,780.30. The trade was a 11.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CACI. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of CACI International by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of CACI International by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in CACI International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in CACI International by 452.8% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 199 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of CACI International by 49.1% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 252 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $366.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $434.28.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $5.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $0.67. CACI International had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 5.90%. Research analysts predict that CACI International Inc will post 23.94 earnings per share for the current year.

CACI International Company Profile

CACI International Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. The company operates through two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

