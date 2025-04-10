Cahill Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,434 Shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Cahill Wealth Management LLC raised its position in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) by 69.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,920 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares during the quarter. Cahill Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TransMedics Group were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in TransMedics Group in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in TransMedics Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in TransMedics Group by 174.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TMDX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target (down from $116.00) on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on TransMedics Group from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on TransMedics Group from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.70.

TransMedics Group stock opened at $73.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 7.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.00 and a twelve month high of $177.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.32 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.64.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

