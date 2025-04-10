Cahill Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Cahill Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 1.3% of Cahill Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Cahill Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207 shares during the period. Diversified Enterprises LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 122,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,832,000 after acquiring an additional 7,526 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 664,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,413,000 after acquiring an additional 8,242 shares during the period. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $12,479,000. Finally, WealthTrust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC now owns 59,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,762,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $97.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $123.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.17 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.23. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $94.85 and a 1-year high of $102.04.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

