Cahill Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Cahill Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. Cahill Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Peterson Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, one8zero8 LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,000.

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $351.44 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $308.67 and a 12-month high of $419.53. The firm has a market cap of $93.27 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $380.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $390.68.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

