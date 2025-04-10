Cahill Wealth Management LLC Sells 6,874 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Cahill Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,874 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises about 1.7% of Cahill Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Cahill Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $3,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 366,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,322,000 after buying an additional 98,201 shares in the last quarter. Joel Adams & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,459,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 115.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,230,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,696 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 346,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,944,000 after buying an additional 94,112 shares during the period. Finally, Global View Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,577,000.

BND opened at $72.42 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $70.37 and a 1 year high of $75.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a $0.2404 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

