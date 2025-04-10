Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.54 and traded as low as $19.25. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund shares last traded at $20.97, with a volume of 168,777 shares changing hands.
Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Trading Up 8.9 %
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.80.
Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.16%.
Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Company Profile
Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a portfolio of convertible securities, investment grade and below investment grade bonds, loans, equity-linked notes, and floating rate securities.
