Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.54 and traded as low as $19.25. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund shares last traded at $20.97, with a volume of 168,777 shares changing hands.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Trading Up 8.9 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.80.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.16%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund in the third quarter worth $30,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, GWN Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a portfolio of convertible securities, investment grade and below investment grade bonds, loans, equity-linked notes, and floating rate securities.

