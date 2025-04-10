California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $30.97 and last traded at $36.49, with a volume of 1352678 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on California Resources in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on California Resources from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of California Resources in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Citigroup cut California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on California Resources in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.50.

California Resources Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.25.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.05). California Resources had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $877.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.36 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that California Resources Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

California Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a $0.3875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.71%.

Insider Transactions at California Resources

In related news, Director James N. Chapman purchased 2,000 shares of California Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.42 per share, for a total transaction of $78,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,712,601.90. This trade represents a 4.83 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of California Resources

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in California Resources by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,345,789 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $484,953,000 after buying an additional 225,620 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in California Resources by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,818,266 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $353,800,000 after buying an additional 845,694 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in California Resources by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,449,988 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $181,021,000 after buying an additional 168,278 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in California Resources by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,327,712 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $120,785,000 after buying an additional 290,263 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in California Resources by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,605,779 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $83,344,000 after buying an additional 13,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production, and carbon management company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

Further Reading

