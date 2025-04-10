Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Reaches New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.81 and last traded at $13.83, with a volume of 3989660 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CWH. Baird R W lowered shares of Camping World from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Camping World from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Camping World from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Camping World in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Camping World in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.88.

Get Camping World alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CWH

Camping World Stock Up 9.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.54 and its 200 day moving average is $21.31.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55). Camping World had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a negative return on equity of 23.77%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Camping World Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -65.79%.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Matthew D. Wagner purchased 5,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.61 per share, with a total value of $100,817.25. Following the purchase, the president now owns 300,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,294,270.40. The trade was a 1.94 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 43.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Camping World

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Camping World by 195.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camping World during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Camping World during the 4th quarter worth $105,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Camping World by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Camping World by 494.9% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 7,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 6,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.54% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.