Canaccord Genuity Group Issues Pessimistic Forecast for CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) Stock Price

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 147.59% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on CVRx from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on CVRx from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, William Blair raised CVRx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.83.

Get CVRx alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVRx

CVRx Trading Up 17.3 %

Shares of CVRX stock opened at $7.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 10.23 and a current ratio of 12.06. CVRx has a 1 year low of $5.87 and a 1 year high of $18.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.28 million, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.34.

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.06). CVRx had a negative net margin of 116.91% and a negative return on equity of 93.06%. As a group, research analysts expect that CVRx will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of CVRx

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in CVRx by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in CVRx by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in CVRx by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of CVRx by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of CVRx by 86.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 4,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

About CVRx

(Get Free Report)

CVRx, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. The company offers Barostim, a neuromodulation device indicated to improve symptoms for patients with heart failure with reduced ejection fraction or systolic heart failure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CVRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.