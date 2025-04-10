Capital Fund Management S.A. Has $28.95 Million Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Capital Fund Management S.A. cut its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 114,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 26,211 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $28,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. F M Investments LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at $1,297,000. Finally, Kraft Davis & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth about $259,000. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $235.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.12. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $214.66 and a 1-year high of $279.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $253.32 and a 200-day moving average of $259.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 95.39% and a net margin of 21.94%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 51.19%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director Ernest Scott Santi sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total value of $18,431,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 260,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,516,979.20. This trade represents a 21.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 48,453 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.36, for a total transaction of $13,293,565.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,113 shares in the company, valued at $15,120,802.68. The trade was a 46.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,925 shares of company stock valued at $42,973,845 over the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $257.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $312.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $279.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $260.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.18.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

